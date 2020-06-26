Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
123 MEADOW PATH DR
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:51 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
123 MEADOW PATH DR
123 Meadow Path Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
123 Meadow Path Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Meadow Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located at the end of a cul de sac large front and back yard. Covered patio. Great location near Lackland Air Force Base
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 MEADOW PATH DR have any available units?
123 MEADOW PATH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 123 MEADOW PATH DR currently offering any rent specials?
123 MEADOW PATH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 MEADOW PATH DR pet-friendly?
No, 123 MEADOW PATH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 123 MEADOW PATH DR offer parking?
Yes, 123 MEADOW PATH DR offers parking.
Does 123 MEADOW PATH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 MEADOW PATH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 MEADOW PATH DR have a pool?
No, 123 MEADOW PATH DR does not have a pool.
Does 123 MEADOW PATH DR have accessible units?
No, 123 MEADOW PATH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 123 MEADOW PATH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 MEADOW PATH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 MEADOW PATH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 MEADOW PATH DR does not have units with air conditioning.
