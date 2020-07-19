123 Harwood

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f4736570ea ---- This home won\'t last long! One bedroom, one bathroom, located in rear of property. Private driveway, A/C unit included. Located in great location minutes from highway access, bus routes, and shopping, and dining! Utilities are allocated monthly. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** A/C & Heater Window Units Appliances Included Off Street Parking One Bathroom One Bedroom