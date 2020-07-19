All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 123 Harwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
123 Harwood
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:26 AM

123 Harwood

123 Harwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

123 Harwood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
North Central

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f4736570ea ---- This home won\'t last long! One bedroom, one bathroom, located in rear of property. Private driveway, A/C unit included. Located in great location minutes from highway access, bus routes, and shopping, and dining! Utilities are allocated monthly. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** A/C & Heater Window Units Appliances Included Off Street Parking One Bathroom One Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Harwood have any available units?
123 Harwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 123 Harwood currently offering any rent specials?
123 Harwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Harwood pet-friendly?
No, 123 Harwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 123 Harwood offer parking?
Yes, 123 Harwood offers parking.
Does 123 Harwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Harwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Harwood have a pool?
No, 123 Harwood does not have a pool.
Does 123 Harwood have accessible units?
No, 123 Harwood does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Harwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Harwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Harwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 Harwood has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78233
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio