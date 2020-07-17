All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 123 CASTILLO AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
123 CASTILLO AVE
Last updated June 20 2020 at 3:14 PM

123 CASTILLO AVE

123 Castillo Avenue · (512) 987-1374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

123 Castillo Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ONE OF THE MOST UNIQUE PROPERTIES IN DOWTOWN AVAILABLE WITH FIVE BEDROOMS. *This beautiful freshly remodeled, redone from top to bottom, historic home sits on the border of King William and Southtown. *Situated on a quiet and shady street. *Open Floor plan and high ceilings *five bedrooms and an office/study room, four full baths and a powder room in first floor, 2 living areas. *Stunning kitchen with beautiful Quartz *This home has everything that you need in a home. *The perfect rental in the perfect location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 CASTILLO AVE have any available units?
123 CASTILLO AVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 123 CASTILLO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
123 CASTILLO AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 CASTILLO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 123 CASTILLO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 123 CASTILLO AVE offer parking?
No, 123 CASTILLO AVE does not offer parking.
Does 123 CASTILLO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 CASTILLO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 CASTILLO AVE have a pool?
No, 123 CASTILLO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 123 CASTILLO AVE have accessible units?
No, 123 CASTILLO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 123 CASTILLO AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 CASTILLO AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 CASTILLO AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 CASTILLO AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 123 CASTILLO AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Calypso Apartments
5900 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing
San Antonio, TX 78250
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity