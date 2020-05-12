All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:17 AM

1226 TWEED WILLOW

1226 Tweed Willow · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Tweed Willow, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
furnished
FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 3 bedr 2.5 baths rental available for short term lease 3 to 12 months. Linens, towels and kitchen utensils are provide. Gated community close to 281. Great school district. Open floor plan. Kitchen features granite countertops and stein less steel appliances. Tile floor downstairs and laminated floors on stairs and second floor. Family room and all bedrooms upstair. Large Master Bedr. with full bath and walk in closet. Utility room inside with full size washer and dryer washer and dryer. 2 car garage. This house is clean and move ready. Schedule a showing today !!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

