1226 TWEED WILLOW

FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 3 bedr 2.5 baths rental available for short term lease 3 to 12 months. Linens, towels and kitchen utensils are provide. Gated community close to 281. Great school district. Open floor plan. Kitchen features granite countertops and stein less steel appliances. Tile floor downstairs and laminated floors on stairs and second floor. Family room and all bedrooms upstair. Large Master Bedr. with full bath and walk in closet. Utility room inside with full size washer and dryer washer and dryer. 2 car garage. This house is clean and move ready. Schedule a showing today !!!!!