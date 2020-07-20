Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12239 Ridge Summit
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12239 Ridge Summit
12239 Ridge Summit Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
12239 Ridge Summit Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Ridgestone
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Home Inside and Out! -
This home has been well maintained and is immaculate. it is centrally located in a wonderful subdivision. Decorator paints, open floor plan and high ceilings!!!
(RLNE2545088)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12239 Ridge Summit have any available units?
12239 Ridge Summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 12239 Ridge Summit currently offering any rent specials?
12239 Ridge Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12239 Ridge Summit pet-friendly?
Yes, 12239 Ridge Summit is pet friendly.
Does 12239 Ridge Summit offer parking?
No, 12239 Ridge Summit does not offer parking.
Does 12239 Ridge Summit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12239 Ridge Summit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12239 Ridge Summit have a pool?
Yes, 12239 Ridge Summit has a pool.
Does 12239 Ridge Summit have accessible units?
No, 12239 Ridge Summit does not have accessible units.
Does 12239 Ridge Summit have units with dishwashers?
No, 12239 Ridge Summit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12239 Ridge Summit have units with air conditioning?
No, 12239 Ridge Summit does not have units with air conditioning.
