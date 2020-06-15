All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:11 AM

12235 VANCE JACKSON

12235 Vance Jackson Road · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12235 Vance Jackson Road, San Antonio, TX 78230

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,485

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1241 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
Stop searching and start living at this beautiful community! Ideally located in one of Northwest San Antonio's most elegant neighborhoods, residents are surrounded with natural beauty and a serene setting! You will be just minutes away from some of the finest dining, great shopping, entertainment, and services that San Antonio provides! Cool off in the shimmering pool, relieve stress in the elaborate fitness center, take care of your work needs in the business center or relax inside your spacious apartment featuring a high level of comfort, washer and dryer connections, a private patio/balcony and more! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12235 VANCE JACKSON have any available units?
12235 VANCE JACKSON has a unit available for $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12235 VANCE JACKSON have?
Some of 12235 VANCE JACKSON's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12235 VANCE JACKSON currently offering any rent specials?
12235 VANCE JACKSON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12235 VANCE JACKSON pet-friendly?
No, 12235 VANCE JACKSON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12235 VANCE JACKSON offer parking?
No, 12235 VANCE JACKSON does not offer parking.
Does 12235 VANCE JACKSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12235 VANCE JACKSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12235 VANCE JACKSON have a pool?
Yes, 12235 VANCE JACKSON has a pool.
Does 12235 VANCE JACKSON have accessible units?
No, 12235 VANCE JACKSON does not have accessible units.
Does 12235 VANCE JACKSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 12235 VANCE JACKSON does not have units with dishwashers.
