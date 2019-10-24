Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12227 ECKSMINSTER ST
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12227 ECKSMINSTER ST
12227 Ecksminster Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
12227 Ecksminster Street, San Antonio, TX 78216
Amenities
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST have any available units?
12227 ECKSMINSTER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST currently offering any rent specials?
12227 ECKSMINSTER ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST pet-friendly?
No, 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST offer parking?
Yes, 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST does offer parking.
Does 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST have a pool?
Yes, 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST has a pool.
Does 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST have accessible units?
No, 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 12227 ECKSMINSTER ST does not have units with air conditioning.
