Last updated January 23 2020 at 6:38 PM

1222 West Thorain Boulevard

1222 West Thorain Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1222 West Thorain Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78201
Northwest Los Angeles Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Charming one story ranch style home in established Los Angeles Heights offers open concept floor plan with beautiful picture windows perfect for letting in natural lighting. Vinyl laminate flooring throughout makes this home allergy free and easy care. Eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinets/counters and gas cooking. Refrigerator is included. Off street parking and spacious fenced backyard. Prime location near Quarry shopping, restaurants and recreation. Easy access to IH-10, downtown & the Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 West Thorain Boulevard have any available units?
1222 West Thorain Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 West Thorain Boulevard have?
Some of 1222 West Thorain Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 West Thorain Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1222 West Thorain Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 West Thorain Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 West Thorain Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1222 West Thorain Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1222 West Thorain Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1222 West Thorain Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 West Thorain Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 West Thorain Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1222 West Thorain Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1222 West Thorain Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1222 West Thorain Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 West Thorain Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 West Thorain Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
