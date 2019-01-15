1222 West Thorain Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Charming one story ranch style home in established Los Angeles Heights offers open concept floor plan with beautiful picture windows perfect for letting in natural lighting. Vinyl laminate flooring throughout makes this home allergy free and easy care. Eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinets/counters and gas cooking. Refrigerator is included. Off street parking and spacious fenced backyard. Prime location near Quarry shopping, restaurants and recreation. Easy access to IH-10, downtown & the Medical Center.