San Antonio, TX
12218 Stoney Cove
Last updated August 15 2019 at 5:05 PM

12218 Stoney Cove

12218 Stoney Cove · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Location

12218 Stoney Cove, San Antonio, TX 78247
Ridgestone

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12218 Stoney Cove have any available units?
12218 Stoney Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 12218 Stoney Cove currently offering any rent specials?
12218 Stoney Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12218 Stoney Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 12218 Stoney Cove is pet friendly.
Does 12218 Stoney Cove offer parking?
No, 12218 Stoney Cove does not offer parking.
Does 12218 Stoney Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12218 Stoney Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12218 Stoney Cove have a pool?
No, 12218 Stoney Cove does not have a pool.
Does 12218 Stoney Cove have accessible units?
No, 12218 Stoney Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 12218 Stoney Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 12218 Stoney Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12218 Stoney Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 12218 Stoney Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
