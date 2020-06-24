All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1220 Leopard Hunt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1220 Leopard Hunt
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

1220 Leopard Hunt

1220 Leopard Hunt · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1220 Leopard Hunt, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great ranch in move-in condition. One-story 2277 sf open floorplan, 3 bedrooms and study (office could be 4th bedroom). Pergo flooring, carpeted bedrooms, large deck and trees near SeaWorld, 1604 and 410 with easy access to Lackland AFB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Leopard Hunt have any available units?
1220 Leopard Hunt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1220 Leopard Hunt currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Leopard Hunt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Leopard Hunt pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Leopard Hunt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1220 Leopard Hunt offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Leopard Hunt offers parking.
Does 1220 Leopard Hunt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Leopard Hunt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Leopard Hunt have a pool?
No, 1220 Leopard Hunt does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Leopard Hunt have accessible units?
No, 1220 Leopard Hunt does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Leopard Hunt have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Leopard Hunt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Leopard Hunt have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Leopard Hunt does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio