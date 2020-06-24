1220 Leopard Hunt

Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great ranch in move-in condition. One-story 2277 sf open floorplan, 3 bedrooms and study (office could be 4th bedroom). Pergo flooring, carpeted bedrooms, large deck and trees near SeaWorld, 1604 and 410 with easy access to Lackland AFB.