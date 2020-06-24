1220 Leopard Hunt, San Antonio, TX 78251 Sierra Springs
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great ranch in move-in condition. One-story 2277 sf open floorplan, 3 bedrooms and study (office could be 4th bedroom). Pergo flooring, carpeted bedrooms, large deck and trees near SeaWorld, 1604 and 410 with easy access to Lackland AFB.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1220 Leopard Hunt have any available units?
1220 Leopard Hunt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.