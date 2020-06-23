All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 122 San Angelo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
122 San Angelo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

122 San Angelo

122 San Angelo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

122 San Angelo, San Antonio, TX 78212
Norhmoor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 San Angelo have any available units?
122 San Angelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 122 San Angelo currently offering any rent specials?
122 San Angelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 San Angelo pet-friendly?
No, 122 San Angelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 122 San Angelo offer parking?
No, 122 San Angelo does not offer parking.
Does 122 San Angelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 San Angelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 San Angelo have a pool?
No, 122 San Angelo does not have a pool.
Does 122 San Angelo have accessible units?
No, 122 San Angelo does not have accessible units.
Does 122 San Angelo have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 San Angelo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 San Angelo have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 San Angelo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Anew
8631 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Vivid
2003 Oak Hill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio