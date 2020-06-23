Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
122 San Angelo
122 San Angelo
122 San Angelo
·
No Longer Available
Location
122 San Angelo, San Antonio, TX 78212
Norhmoor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 San Angelo have any available units?
122 San Angelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 122 San Angelo currently offering any rent specials?
122 San Angelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 San Angelo pet-friendly?
No, 122 San Angelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 122 San Angelo offer parking?
No, 122 San Angelo does not offer parking.
Does 122 San Angelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 San Angelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 San Angelo have a pool?
No, 122 San Angelo does not have a pool.
Does 122 San Angelo have accessible units?
No, 122 San Angelo does not have accessible units.
Does 122 San Angelo have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 San Angelo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 San Angelo have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 San Angelo does not have units with air conditioning.
