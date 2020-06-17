122 Garner St

122 Garner Street, San Antonio, TX 78237 Greater Gardendale
All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex walking distance to elementary school. Easy access to US 90 & TX Highway 151. Tenant also responsible for $70/month for monthly water use.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
