122 Garner St
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

122 Garner St

122 Garner Street · No Longer Available
Location

122 Garner Street, San Antonio, TX 78237
Greater Gardendale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex walking distance to elementary school. Easy access to US 90 & TX Highway 151. Tenant also responsible for $70/month for monthly water use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Garner St have any available units?
122 Garner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 122 Garner St currently offering any rent specials?
122 Garner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Garner St pet-friendly?
No, 122 Garner St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 122 Garner St offer parking?
No, 122 Garner St does not offer parking.
Does 122 Garner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Garner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Garner St have a pool?
No, 122 Garner St does not have a pool.
Does 122 Garner St have accessible units?
No, 122 Garner St does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Garner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Garner St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Garner St have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Garner St does not have units with air conditioning.
