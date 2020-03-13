All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1215 Timber Bay St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1215 Timber Bay St
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

1215 Timber Bay St

1215 Timber Bay St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1215 Timber Bay St, San Antonio, TX 78232
Hidden Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5065238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Timber Bay St have any available units?
1215 Timber Bay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1215 Timber Bay St currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Timber Bay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Timber Bay St pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Timber Bay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1215 Timber Bay St offer parking?
No, 1215 Timber Bay St does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Timber Bay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Timber Bay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Timber Bay St have a pool?
No, 1215 Timber Bay St does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Timber Bay St have accessible units?
No, 1215 Timber Bay St does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Timber Bay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Timber Bay St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Timber Bay St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 Timber Bay St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Mansions at Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio