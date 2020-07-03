Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12144 VISTA NOGAL ST
12144 Vista Nogal
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12144 Vista Nogal, San Antonio, TX 78213
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All showings require a 24 hour notice. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex with a 2 car garage. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST have any available units?
12144 VISTA NOGAL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST currently offering any rent specials?
12144 VISTA NOGAL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST pet-friendly?
No, 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST offer parking?
Yes, 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST offers parking.
Does 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST have a pool?
No, 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST does not have a pool.
Does 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST have accessible units?
No, 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 12144 VISTA NOGAL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
