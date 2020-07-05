All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:03 AM

1214 Temple Square

1214 Temple Square · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Temple Square, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two living areas, breakfast nook, fire place, recently renovated 2-story home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Temple Square have any available units?
1214 Temple Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Temple Square have?
Some of 1214 Temple Square's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Temple Square currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Temple Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Temple Square pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Temple Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1214 Temple Square offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Temple Square offers parking.
Does 1214 Temple Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Temple Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Temple Square have a pool?
No, 1214 Temple Square does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Temple Square have accessible units?
No, 1214 Temple Square does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Temple Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Temple Square has units with dishwashers.

