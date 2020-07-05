Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1214 Temple Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1214 Temple Square
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:03 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1214 Temple Square
1214 Temple Square
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1214 Temple Square, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two living areas, breakfast nook, fire place, recently renovated 2-story home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1214 Temple Square have any available units?
1214 Temple Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1214 Temple Square have?
Some of 1214 Temple Square's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1214 Temple Square currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Temple Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Temple Square pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Temple Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1214 Temple Square offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Temple Square offers parking.
Does 1214 Temple Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Temple Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Temple Square have a pool?
No, 1214 Temple Square does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Temple Square have accessible units?
No, 1214 Temple Square does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Temple Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Temple Square has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia
San Antonio, TX 78213
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County
Williamson County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio