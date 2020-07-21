Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12136 VISTA NOGAL ST
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12136 VISTA NOGAL ST
12136 Vista Nogal St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
12136 Vista Nogal St, San Antonio, TX 78213
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All showings require a 24 hour notice. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex with a 2 car garage. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST have any available units?
12136 VISTA NOGAL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST currently offering any rent specials?
12136 VISTA NOGAL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST pet-friendly?
No, 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST offer parking?
Yes, 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST offers parking.
Does 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST have a pool?
No, 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST does not have a pool.
Does 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST have accessible units?
No, 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 12136 VISTA NOGAL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
