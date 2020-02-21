Rent Calculator
12127 Cherry Blossom St
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM
12127 Cherry Blossom St
12127 Cherry Blossom Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12127 Cherry Blossom Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Blossom Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5703657)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12127 Cherry Blossom St have any available units?
12127 Cherry Blossom St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 12127 Cherry Blossom St currently offering any rent specials?
12127 Cherry Blossom St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12127 Cherry Blossom St pet-friendly?
No, 12127 Cherry Blossom St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 12127 Cherry Blossom St offer parking?
No, 12127 Cherry Blossom St does not offer parking.
Does 12127 Cherry Blossom St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12127 Cherry Blossom St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12127 Cherry Blossom St have a pool?
No, 12127 Cherry Blossom St does not have a pool.
Does 12127 Cherry Blossom St have accessible units?
No, 12127 Cherry Blossom St does not have accessible units.
Does 12127 Cherry Blossom St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12127 Cherry Blossom St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12127 Cherry Blossom St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12127 Cherry Blossom St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
