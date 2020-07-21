All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 12110 Ridge Summit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12110 Ridge Summit
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

12110 Ridge Summit

12110 Ridge Summit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12110 Ridge Summit Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Ridgestone

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2/1 Home in North Central San Antonio - Cute and clean 2/1 convenient to major highways! Nice hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms. Ample sized living room with cozy fireplace. Interior to be freshly painted. See it today!

(RLNE4329549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12110 Ridge Summit have any available units?
12110 Ridge Summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 12110 Ridge Summit currently offering any rent specials?
12110 Ridge Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12110 Ridge Summit pet-friendly?
Yes, 12110 Ridge Summit is pet friendly.
Does 12110 Ridge Summit offer parking?
No, 12110 Ridge Summit does not offer parking.
Does 12110 Ridge Summit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12110 Ridge Summit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12110 Ridge Summit have a pool?
No, 12110 Ridge Summit does not have a pool.
Does 12110 Ridge Summit have accessible units?
No, 12110 Ridge Summit does not have accessible units.
Does 12110 Ridge Summit have units with dishwashers?
No, 12110 Ridge Summit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12110 Ridge Summit have units with air conditioning?
No, 12110 Ridge Summit does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78259
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Acadia on the Lake
4031 Thousand Oaks Dr 1
San Antonio, TX 78217
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78255
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio