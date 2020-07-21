12110 Ridge Summit

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Nice 2/1 Home in North Central San Antonio - Cute and clean 2/1 convenient to major highways! Nice hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms. Ample sized living room with cozy fireplace. Interior to be freshly painted. See it today!



