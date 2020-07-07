Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1211 HAMMOND AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1211 HAMMOND AVE
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1211 HAMMOND AVE
1211 Hammond Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1211 Hammond Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the first to enjoy this complete renovated 2 bed 1bath with Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included. 10-15 minutes from downtown. Access to major highways. Most pets welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1211 HAMMOND AVE have any available units?
1211 HAMMOND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1211 HAMMOND AVE have?
Some of 1211 HAMMOND AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1211 HAMMOND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1211 HAMMOND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 HAMMOND AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 HAMMOND AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1211 HAMMOND AVE offer parking?
No, 1211 HAMMOND AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1211 HAMMOND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 HAMMOND AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 HAMMOND AVE have a pool?
No, 1211 HAMMOND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1211 HAMMOND AVE have accessible units?
No, 1211 HAMMOND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 HAMMOND AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 HAMMOND AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio