Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1210 RANGE FINDER
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1210 RANGE FINDER
1210 Range Finder
·
No Longer Available
Location
1210 Range Finder, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage
Amenities
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1210 RANGE FINDER have any available units?
1210 RANGE FINDER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1210 RANGE FINDER currently offering any rent specials?
1210 RANGE FINDER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 RANGE FINDER pet-friendly?
No, 1210 RANGE FINDER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1210 RANGE FINDER offer parking?
Yes, 1210 RANGE FINDER offers parking.
Does 1210 RANGE FINDER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 RANGE FINDER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 RANGE FINDER have a pool?
No, 1210 RANGE FINDER does not have a pool.
Does 1210 RANGE FINDER have accessible units?
No, 1210 RANGE FINDER does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 RANGE FINDER have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 RANGE FINDER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 RANGE FINDER have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 RANGE FINDER does not have units with air conditioning.
