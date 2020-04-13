Rent Calculator
1210 Denver Blvd
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1210 Denver Blvd
1210 Denver Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
1210 Denver Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- COZY HOME LOCATED NEAR ST PHILLIPS COLLEGE. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH WOOD FLOORS. NICE KITCHEN WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
(RLNE5111871)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1210 Denver Blvd have any available units?
1210 Denver Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1210 Denver Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Denver Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Denver Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Denver Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Denver Blvd offer parking?
No, 1210 Denver Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Denver Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Denver Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Denver Blvd have a pool?
No, 1210 Denver Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Denver Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1210 Denver Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Denver Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Denver Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Denver Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Denver Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
