Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 1st floor unit in Monte Vista, one of San Antonio's best neighborhoods. Three bedrooms and two full baths- Almost 2000 SF. Recently remodeled throughout. New stainless steel appliances and quartz counters in kitchen with private rear yard. Washer/ dryer, dishwasher, disposal, and 2 reserved off-street parking spaces provided. Walk to La Fonda on Main and nearby retail.