Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage

Southtown Location! Truly a very cool condo that is amazing! What? A 2 car garage! Enjoy lock and leave or stay and live! Minutes from everything especially SOFLO HEB is only 800 yards away! High end finishes, water softener, tinted windows, granite counters, end unit on corner! Patio is private and there is a dog area. Jump on your scooter and off you go! 700 yards from Bluestar Art Comples and the Riverwalk! Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZKhYQY4pcCE&ts=1