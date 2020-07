Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage guest suite

Less than 2 y/o 2 story home featuring guest suite on first floor. Lincoln floor plan features open living plan, high ceilings, laundry room on 2nd floor.

Minutes from major highways and shopping.

Pictures to be updated, from previous and virtual from builder. NOTE: NO VIEWING SCHEDULED UNTIL AFTER 2/1/2020. Pets must be approved.