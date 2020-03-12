Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12006 ASHROCK CT
12006 ASHROCK CT
12006 Ashrock Ct
No Longer Available
Location
12006 Ashrock Ct, San Antonio, TX 78230
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12006 ASHROCK CT have any available units?
12006 ASHROCK CT doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 12006 ASHROCK CT currently offering any rent specials?
12006 ASHROCK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12006 ASHROCK CT pet-friendly?
No, 12006 ASHROCK CT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 12006 ASHROCK CT offer parking?
No, 12006 ASHROCK CT does not offer parking.
Does 12006 ASHROCK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12006 ASHROCK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12006 ASHROCK CT have a pool?
No, 12006 ASHROCK CT does not have a pool.
Does 12006 ASHROCK CT have accessible units?
No, 12006 ASHROCK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12006 ASHROCK CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12006 ASHROCK CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12006 ASHROCK CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12006 ASHROCK CT does not have units with air conditioning.
