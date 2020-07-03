Rent Calculator
120 Nelson Ave
120 Nelson Ave
120 Nelson Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
120 Nelson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath within minutes from downtown and Interstate 10. Tile and original wood flooring, lots of storage, large master suite bathroom, appliances will be added once tenant move is.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Nelson Ave have any available units?
120 Nelson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 120 Nelson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
120 Nelson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Nelson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Nelson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 120 Nelson Ave offer parking?
No, 120 Nelson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 120 Nelson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Nelson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Nelson Ave have a pool?
No, 120 Nelson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 120 Nelson Ave have accessible units?
No, 120 Nelson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Nelson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Nelson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Nelson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Nelson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
