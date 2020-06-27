Sign Up
All apartments in San Antonio
120 ELSIE AVE.
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM
120 ELSIE AVE
120 Elsie Avenue
No Longer Available
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
120 Elsie Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78204
Englewood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 120 ELSIE AVE have any available units?
120 ELSIE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 120 ELSIE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
120 ELSIE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 ELSIE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 120 ELSIE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 120 ELSIE AVE offer parking?
No, 120 ELSIE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 120 ELSIE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 ELSIE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 ELSIE AVE have a pool?
No, 120 ELSIE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 120 ELSIE AVE have accessible units?
No, 120 ELSIE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 120 ELSIE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 ELSIE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 ELSIE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 ELSIE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
