All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 12 Laden Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12 Laden Creek
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:34 PM

12 Laden Creek

12 Laden Creek · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12 Laden Creek, San Antonio, TX 78238

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath open floor plan that has been completely remodeled top to bottom. Has a Fireplace and large back yard. Stainless steel appliances included. This beauty sits in a cul-de-sac and is ready for you to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Laden Creek have any available units?
12 Laden Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Laden Creek have?
Some of 12 Laden Creek's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Laden Creek currently offering any rent specials?
12 Laden Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Laden Creek pet-friendly?
No, 12 Laden Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12 Laden Creek offer parking?
Yes, 12 Laden Creek offers parking.
Does 12 Laden Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Laden Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Laden Creek have a pool?
No, 12 Laden Creek does not have a pool.
Does 12 Laden Creek have accessible units?
No, 12 Laden Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Laden Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Laden Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78254
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78220
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio