Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath open floor plan that has been completely remodeled top to bottom. Has a Fireplace and large back yard. Stainless steel appliances included. This beauty sits in a cul-de-sac and is ready for you to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Laden Creek have any available units?
