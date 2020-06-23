All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11907 Las Vegas Street

11907 Las Vegas Street · No Longer Available
Location

11907 Las Vegas Street, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,128 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

(RLNE4397161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11907 Las Vegas Street have any available units?
11907 Las Vegas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11907 Las Vegas Street have?
Some of 11907 Las Vegas Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11907 Las Vegas Street currently offering any rent specials?
11907 Las Vegas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11907 Las Vegas Street pet-friendly?
No, 11907 Las Vegas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11907 Las Vegas Street offer parking?
Yes, 11907 Las Vegas Street offers parking.
Does 11907 Las Vegas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11907 Las Vegas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11907 Las Vegas Street have a pool?
No, 11907 Las Vegas Street does not have a pool.
Does 11907 Las Vegas Street have accessible units?
No, 11907 Las Vegas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11907 Las Vegas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11907 Las Vegas Street has units with dishwashers.
