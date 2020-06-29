All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

119 Rhinestone Drive

119 Rhinestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

119 Rhinestone Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 31st and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,488 sf home is located in San Antonio, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Rhinestone Drive have any available units?
119 Rhinestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Rhinestone Drive have?
Some of 119 Rhinestone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Rhinestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 Rhinestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Rhinestone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Rhinestone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 119 Rhinestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 119 Rhinestone Drive offers parking.
Does 119 Rhinestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Rhinestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Rhinestone Drive have a pool?
No, 119 Rhinestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 119 Rhinestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 Rhinestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Rhinestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Rhinestone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
