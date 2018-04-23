Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 119 Pool Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
119 Pool Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
119 Pool Drive
119 Pool Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Highland Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
119 Pool Drive, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
- ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM HOME, TILE FLOORING NO CARPET, GRANITE BREAKFAST BAR, RECESSED LIGHTING. NICE SIZED BACKYARD.
(RLNE4874481)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 119 Pool Drive have any available units?
119 Pool Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 119 Pool Drive have?
Some of 119 Pool Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 119 Pool Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 Pool Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Pool Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Pool Drive is pet friendly.
Does 119 Pool Drive offer parking?
No, 119 Pool Drive does not offer parking.
Does 119 Pool Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Pool Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Pool Drive have a pool?
Yes, 119 Pool Drive has a pool.
Does 119 Pool Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 Pool Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Pool Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Pool Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr
San Antonio, TX 78257
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio