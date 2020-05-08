Rent Calculator
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM
119 PHARIS
119 Pharis Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
119 Pharis Street, San Antonio, TX 78237
Los Jardines
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 3/2 - RECENT FULL REHAB 3/2. CLOSE TO HIGHWAY 90, 151, OUR LADY OF THE LAKE, ST MARYS
(RLNE5622371)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 119 PHARIS have any available units?
119 PHARIS doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 119 PHARIS currently offering any rent specials?
119 PHARIS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 PHARIS pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 PHARIS is pet friendly.
Does 119 PHARIS offer parking?
No, 119 PHARIS does not offer parking.
Does 119 PHARIS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 PHARIS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 PHARIS have a pool?
No, 119 PHARIS does not have a pool.
Does 119 PHARIS have accessible units?
No, 119 PHARIS does not have accessible units.
Does 119 PHARIS have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 PHARIS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 PHARIS have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 PHARIS does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
