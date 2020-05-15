Rent Calculator
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM
119 Gabriel
119 Gabriel Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
119 Gabriel Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 bath home - Very Cute Large 3 bedroom 2 bath family home ready for move in - large kitchen and fenced yard. square footage listed is approximate
(RLNE5401957)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 119 Gabriel have any available units?
119 Gabriel doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 119 Gabriel currently offering any rent specials?
119 Gabriel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Gabriel pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Gabriel is pet friendly.
Does 119 Gabriel offer parking?
No, 119 Gabriel does not offer parking.
Does 119 Gabriel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Gabriel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Gabriel have a pool?
No, 119 Gabriel does not have a pool.
Does 119 Gabriel have accessible units?
No, 119 Gabriel does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Gabriel have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Gabriel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Gabriel have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Gabriel does not have units with air conditioning.
