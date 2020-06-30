Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 119 ELKINS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
119 ELKINS DR
Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:08 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
119 ELKINS DR
119 Elkins Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
119 Elkins Drive, San Antonio, TX 78226
Thompson
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled and ready for an immediate move in. Three bedrooms and a flex space that could be used as office or play room. Refrigerator included. Schedule a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 119 ELKINS DR have any available units?
119 ELKINS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 119 ELKINS DR currently offering any rent specials?
119 ELKINS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 ELKINS DR pet-friendly?
No, 119 ELKINS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 119 ELKINS DR offer parking?
Yes, 119 ELKINS DR offers parking.
Does 119 ELKINS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 ELKINS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 ELKINS DR have a pool?
No, 119 ELKINS DR does not have a pool.
Does 119 ELKINS DR have accessible units?
No, 119 ELKINS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 119 ELKINS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 ELKINS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 ELKINS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 ELKINS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Alhambra SENIOR APARTMENT HOMES
7130 New Laredo Highway
San Antonio, TX 78211
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio