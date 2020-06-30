All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:08 AM

119 ELKINS DR

119 Elkins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

119 Elkins Drive, San Antonio, TX 78226
Thompson

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled and ready for an immediate move in. Three bedrooms and a flex space that could be used as office or play room. Refrigerator included. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 ELKINS DR have any available units?
119 ELKINS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 119 ELKINS DR currently offering any rent specials?
119 ELKINS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 ELKINS DR pet-friendly?
No, 119 ELKINS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 119 ELKINS DR offer parking?
Yes, 119 ELKINS DR offers parking.
Does 119 ELKINS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 ELKINS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 ELKINS DR have a pool?
No, 119 ELKINS DR does not have a pool.
Does 119 ELKINS DR have accessible units?
No, 119 ELKINS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 119 ELKINS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 ELKINS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 ELKINS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 ELKINS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

