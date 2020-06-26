Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113.
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:46 PM
1 of 7
11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113
11839 Parliament St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11839 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX 78216
Amenities
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
FURNISHED TOWNHOME - PLEASE CALL 210 906 06 16 WITH ANY QUESTIONS. FULLY FURNISHED, LINNENS AND KITCHENWARE INCLUDED. NO PETS ALLOWED
2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM
GATED COMMUNITY
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4884003)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 have any available units?
11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 currently offering any rent specials?
11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 pet-friendly?
No, 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 offer parking?
No, 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 does not offer parking.
Does 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 have a pool?
Yes, 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 has a pool.
Does 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 have accessible units?
No, 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 does not have accessible units.
Does 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11839 PARLIAMENT UNIT 2113 does not have units with air conditioning.
