All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 11815 OAK WATER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
11815 OAK WATER
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
11815 OAK WATER
11815 Oak Water
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11815 Oak Water, San Antonio, TX 78249
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11815 OAK WATER have any available units?
11815 OAK WATER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 11815 OAK WATER currently offering any rent specials?
11815 OAK WATER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11815 OAK WATER pet-friendly?
Yes, 11815 OAK WATER is pet friendly.
Does 11815 OAK WATER offer parking?
No, 11815 OAK WATER does not offer parking.
Does 11815 OAK WATER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11815 OAK WATER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11815 OAK WATER have a pool?
No, 11815 OAK WATER does not have a pool.
Does 11815 OAK WATER have accessible units?
No, 11815 OAK WATER does not have accessible units.
Does 11815 OAK WATER have units with dishwashers?
No, 11815 OAK WATER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11815 OAK WATER have units with air conditioning?
No, 11815 OAK WATER does not have units with air conditioning.
