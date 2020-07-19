Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 11810 Ocean Springs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11810 Ocean Springs
Last updated November 3 2019 at 7:40 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11810 Ocean Springs
11810 Ocean Springs
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
11810 Ocean Springs, San Antonio, TX 78249
Oxbow
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy town home with mature tree. Great Location close to UTSA, La Cantera Mall and Medical Center. Kitchen cabinets replaced 2017, A/C unit 2 yrs old, no carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11810 Ocean Springs have any available units?
11810 Ocean Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11810 Ocean Springs have?
Some of 11810 Ocean Springs's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11810 Ocean Springs currently offering any rent specials?
11810 Ocean Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11810 Ocean Springs pet-friendly?
No, 11810 Ocean Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 11810 Ocean Springs offer parking?
Yes, 11810 Ocean Springs offers parking.
Does 11810 Ocean Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11810 Ocean Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11810 Ocean Springs have a pool?
No, 11810 Ocean Springs does not have a pool.
Does 11810 Ocean Springs have accessible units?
No, 11810 Ocean Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 11810 Ocean Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 11810 Ocean Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
The Flats at Westover Hills
1538 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio