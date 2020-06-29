BUILT IN 2010 NEWER CONSTRUCTION. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, INCLUDES CENTRAL AIR/HEAT, WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTIONS. WELL MAINTAINED PROPERTY. Fenced All the way around. Close to major highways, shopping and Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 DRURY LN have any available units?
118 DRURY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.