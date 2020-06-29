All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 118 DRURY LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
118 DRURY LN
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:00 PM

118 DRURY LN

118 Drury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
San Jose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

118 Drury Lane, San Antonio, TX 78221
San Jose

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
BUILT IN 2010 NEWER CONSTRUCTION. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, INCLUDES CENTRAL AIR/HEAT, WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTIONS. WELL MAINTAINED PROPERTY. Fenced All the way around. Close to major highways, shopping and Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 DRURY LN have any available units?
118 DRURY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 118 DRURY LN currently offering any rent specials?
118 DRURY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 DRURY LN pet-friendly?
No, 118 DRURY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 118 DRURY LN offer parking?
No, 118 DRURY LN does not offer parking.
Does 118 DRURY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 DRURY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 DRURY LN have a pool?
No, 118 DRURY LN does not have a pool.
Does 118 DRURY LN have accessible units?
No, 118 DRURY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 118 DRURY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 DRURY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 DRURY LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 118 DRURY LN has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Remington Ranch
12511 Jones Maltsberger Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio