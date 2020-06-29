Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11743 Spring Dale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11743 Spring Dale
11743 Spring Dale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11743 Spring Dale Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5912850)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11743 Spring Dale have any available units?
11743 Spring Dale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 11743 Spring Dale currently offering any rent specials?
11743 Spring Dale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11743 Spring Dale pet-friendly?
Yes, 11743 Spring Dale is pet friendly.
Does 11743 Spring Dale offer parking?
No, 11743 Spring Dale does not offer parking.
Does 11743 Spring Dale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11743 Spring Dale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11743 Spring Dale have a pool?
No, 11743 Spring Dale does not have a pool.
Does 11743 Spring Dale have accessible units?
No, 11743 Spring Dale does not have accessible units.
Does 11743 Spring Dale have units with dishwashers?
No, 11743 Spring Dale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11743 Spring Dale have units with air conditioning?
No, 11743 Spring Dale does not have units with air conditioning.
