Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11738 Spring Song Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11738 Spring Song Dr
11738 Spring Song Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Babcock North
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location
11738 Spring Song Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EASY TO FIND! JUST OFF BABCOCK! GREAT LOCATION! BRANDEIS HIGH SCHOOL. ROOMS HAVE FANS. OWNER REPLACED ALL WINDOWS ABOUT 5 YEARS AGO, NO FOGGED WINDOWS! ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11738 Spring Song Dr have any available units?
11738 Spring Song Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 11738 Spring Song Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11738 Spring Song Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11738 Spring Song Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11738 Spring Song Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 11738 Spring Song Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11738 Spring Song Dr offers parking.
Does 11738 Spring Song Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11738 Spring Song Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11738 Spring Song Dr have a pool?
No, 11738 Spring Song Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11738 Spring Song Dr have accessible units?
No, 11738 Spring Song Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11738 Spring Song Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11738 Spring Song Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11738 Spring Song Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11738 Spring Song Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio