Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11727 Culebra Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11727 Culebra Road

11727 Culebra Road · No Longer Available
Location

11727 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX 78253

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
pool
The best of both worlds! Country living with city conveniences! Enjoy a peaceful atmosphere yet live only minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and area attractions!

Relax and enjoy the scenic views during your free time, cool off in the shimmering pool, finish a last minute project in the business center or head to your apartment for ultimate relaxation!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11727 Culebra Road have any available units?
11727 Culebra Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 11727 Culebra Road currently offering any rent specials?
11727 Culebra Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11727 Culebra Road pet-friendly?
No, 11727 Culebra Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11727 Culebra Road offer parking?
No, 11727 Culebra Road does not offer parking.
Does 11727 Culebra Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11727 Culebra Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11727 Culebra Road have a pool?
Yes, 11727 Culebra Road has a pool.
Does 11727 Culebra Road have accessible units?
No, 11727 Culebra Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11727 Culebra Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11727 Culebra Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11727 Culebra Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11727 Culebra Road does not have units with air conditioning.

