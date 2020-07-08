Rent Calculator
11718 SPRING LIFE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:34 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11718 SPRING LIFE
11718 Spring Life
·
No Longer Available
Location
11718 Spring Life, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North
Amenities
granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story three bedroom, one bath home. Granite Counter tops, tile in living areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Double care garage w/ opener. Privacy fence with nice maintained yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11718 SPRING LIFE have any available units?
11718 SPRING LIFE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 11718 SPRING LIFE currently offering any rent specials?
11718 SPRING LIFE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11718 SPRING LIFE pet-friendly?
No, 11718 SPRING LIFE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 11718 SPRING LIFE offer parking?
Yes, 11718 SPRING LIFE offers parking.
Does 11718 SPRING LIFE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11718 SPRING LIFE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11718 SPRING LIFE have a pool?
No, 11718 SPRING LIFE does not have a pool.
Does 11718 SPRING LIFE have accessible units?
No, 11718 SPRING LIFE does not have accessible units.
Does 11718 SPRING LIFE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11718 SPRING LIFE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11718 SPRING LIFE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11718 SPRING LIFE does not have units with air conditioning.
