Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 11705 Spring Club Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11705 Spring Club Dr
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11705 Spring Club Dr
11705 Spring Club Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Babcock North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11705 Spring Club Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two Car Garage
Larger Yard For The Neighborhood
This is a duplex or a townhome (one side)
Appliances are included in the rent (Washer and dryer also)
(RLNE4840142)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11705 Spring Club Dr have any available units?
11705 Spring Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11705 Spring Club Dr have?
Some of 11705 Spring Club Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11705 Spring Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11705 Spring Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11705 Spring Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11705 Spring Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11705 Spring Club Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11705 Spring Club Dr offers parking.
Does 11705 Spring Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11705 Spring Club Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11705 Spring Club Dr have a pool?
No, 11705 Spring Club Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11705 Spring Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 11705 Spring Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11705 Spring Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11705 Spring Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge
San Antonio, TX 78257
The Row
7302 University Row
San Antonio, TX 78249
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio