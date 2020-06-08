PLEASE READ ~ Minutes from downtown! Large back patio and backyard, plenty of space for entertaining. Tenant pays all utilities. One window a/c unit and stove included. TENANT PROVIDES 2 window a/c units, fridge, and washer dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 WESTFALL AVE have any available units?
117 WESTFALL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.