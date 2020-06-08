All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 5 2019 at 12:01 PM

117 WESTFALL AVE

117 Westfall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

117 Westfall Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
PLEASE READ ~ Minutes from downtown! Large back patio and backyard, plenty of space for entertaining. Tenant pays all utilities. One window a/c unit and stove included. TENANT PROVIDES 2 window a/c units, fridge, and washer dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 WESTFALL AVE have any available units?
117 WESTFALL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 WESTFALL AVE have?
Some of 117 WESTFALL AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 WESTFALL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
117 WESTFALL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 WESTFALL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 117 WESTFALL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 117 WESTFALL AVE offer parking?
No, 117 WESTFALL AVE does not offer parking.
Does 117 WESTFALL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 WESTFALL AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 WESTFALL AVE have a pool?
No, 117 WESTFALL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 117 WESTFALL AVE have accessible units?
No, 117 WESTFALL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 117 WESTFALL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 WESTFALL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
