117 WESTFALL AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

PLEASE READ ~ Minutes from downtown! Large back patio and backyard, plenty of space for entertaining. Tenant pays all utilities. One window a/c unit and stove included. TENANT PROVIDES 2 window a/c units, fridge, and washer dryer.