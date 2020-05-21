Rent Calculator
117 S POLARIS ST
117 S POLARIS ST
117 South Polaris Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
117 South Polaris Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Jefferson Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1938 Craftsman Home minutes from downtown! Renovated 3/2 charming home. The open floor plan with gas cook top and overhead range make this kitchen eye catching. The Granite bar top makes it practical.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 S POLARIS ST have any available units?
117 S POLARIS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 117 S POLARIS ST have?
Some of 117 S POLARIS ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 117 S POLARIS ST currently offering any rent specials?
117 S POLARIS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 S POLARIS ST pet-friendly?
No, 117 S POLARIS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 117 S POLARIS ST offer parking?
No, 117 S POLARIS ST does not offer parking.
Does 117 S POLARIS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 S POLARIS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 S POLARIS ST have a pool?
No, 117 S POLARIS ST does not have a pool.
Does 117 S POLARIS ST have accessible units?
No, 117 S POLARIS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 117 S POLARIS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 S POLARIS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
