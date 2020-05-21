All apartments in San Antonio
117 S POLARIS ST
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:00 PM

117 S POLARIS ST

117 South Polaris Street · No Longer Available
Location

117 South Polaris Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Jefferson Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1938 Craftsman Home minutes from downtown! Renovated 3/2 charming home. The open floor plan with gas cook top and overhead range make this kitchen eye catching. The Granite bar top makes it practical.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 S POLARIS ST have any available units?
117 S POLARIS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 S POLARIS ST have?
Some of 117 S POLARIS ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 S POLARIS ST currently offering any rent specials?
117 S POLARIS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 S POLARIS ST pet-friendly?
No, 117 S POLARIS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 117 S POLARIS ST offer parking?
No, 117 S POLARIS ST does not offer parking.
Does 117 S POLARIS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 S POLARIS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 S POLARIS ST have a pool?
No, 117 S POLARIS ST does not have a pool.
Does 117 S POLARIS ST have accessible units?
No, 117 S POLARIS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 117 S POLARIS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 S POLARIS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
