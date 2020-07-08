11634 Pelican Cove

Amenities

Two story home located in golf course community w/ full stone front elevation! This home enters to large open family & kitchen living space. W/ granite counter tops, tile back splash & more. Spacious master bedroom located on upper level w/ full bath attached featuring tiled separate garden tub & shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms located on upper level as well w/ full bath. Fully privacy fenced backyard with covered patio & separate pergola for outdoor entertaining! View this one today.