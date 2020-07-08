All apartments in San Antonio
11634 Pelican Cove
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

11634 Pelican Cove

11634 Pelican Cove · No Longer Available
Location

11634 Pelican Cove, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story home located in golf course community w/ full stone front elevation! This home enters to large open family & kitchen living space. W/ granite counter tops, tile back splash & more. Spacious master bedroom located on upper level w/ full bath attached featuring tiled separate garden tub & shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms located on upper level as well w/ full bath. Fully privacy fenced backyard with covered patio & separate pergola for outdoor entertaining! View this one today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11634 Pelican Cove have any available units?
11634 Pelican Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11634 Pelican Cove have?
Some of 11634 Pelican Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11634 Pelican Cove currently offering any rent specials?
11634 Pelican Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11634 Pelican Cove pet-friendly?
No, 11634 Pelican Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11634 Pelican Cove offer parking?
Yes, 11634 Pelican Cove offers parking.
Does 11634 Pelican Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11634 Pelican Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11634 Pelican Cove have a pool?
No, 11634 Pelican Cove does not have a pool.
Does 11634 Pelican Cove have accessible units?
No, 11634 Pelican Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 11634 Pelican Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 11634 Pelican Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
