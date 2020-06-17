All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 11603 CAPOTILLO.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11603 CAPOTILLO
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

11603 CAPOTILLO

11603 Capotillo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11603 Capotillo Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Hills of Park North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location, location, location. CLOSE TO HEB, BUS LINES, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, ETC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11603 CAPOTILLO have any available units?
11603 CAPOTILLO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 11603 CAPOTILLO currently offering any rent specials?
11603 CAPOTILLO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11603 CAPOTILLO pet-friendly?
No, 11603 CAPOTILLO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11603 CAPOTILLO offer parking?
No, 11603 CAPOTILLO does not offer parking.
Does 11603 CAPOTILLO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11603 CAPOTILLO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11603 CAPOTILLO have a pool?
No, 11603 CAPOTILLO does not have a pool.
Does 11603 CAPOTILLO have accessible units?
No, 11603 CAPOTILLO does not have accessible units.
Does 11603 CAPOTILLO have units with dishwashers?
No, 11603 CAPOTILLO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11603 CAPOTILLO have units with air conditioning?
No, 11603 CAPOTILLO does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio