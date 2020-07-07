116 HARMON DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular and charming Terrell Heights home. Meticulously maintained inside and out. This two bedroom two bath home features living and dining space with extra bonus florida room that could be multi use space. Updated kitchen with gas cooking. Laundry and pantry area are spacious for storage items. Separate 2 car garage could be used as workshop. Garden storage house/workshop located in back yard. Enjoy the birds on the back deck. Privacy fence with secured parking. Great location near shopping, AHISD Schools.