Amenities

basketball court internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court internet access

Your home away from home! This beautiful home nestled on 1/3 of an acre in a double cul de sac is private, cozy and quiet, away from noisy roads! Basketball hoop outside! Oversized yard perfect for a relaxing evening! Two bedrooms, two baths, fully stocked kitchen, and WiFi with TV! Minutes from the San Antonio Medical Center, USAA, VALERO & UTSA. Surrounded by shopping areas and near SIX FLAGS FIESTA TEXAS!