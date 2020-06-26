All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 115 Devine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
115 Devine St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

115 Devine St

115 Devine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lavaca
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

115 Devine Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Amenities

new construction
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
new construction
Amazing new townhouse style condo available in the highly coveted area of Southtown. Luxurious finishes with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths plus a rooftop with picturesque views of downtown San Antonio. Brand new fully furnished and move in ready...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Devine St have any available units?
115 Devine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 115 Devine St currently offering any rent specials?
115 Devine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Devine St pet-friendly?
No, 115 Devine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 115 Devine St offer parking?
No, 115 Devine St does not offer parking.
Does 115 Devine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Devine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Devine St have a pool?
No, 115 Devine St does not have a pool.
Does 115 Devine St have accessible units?
No, 115 Devine St does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Devine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Devine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Devine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Devine St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78249
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio