Amazing new townhouse style condo available in the highly coveted area of Southtown. Luxurious finishes with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths plus a rooftop with picturesque views of downtown San Antonio. Brand new fully furnished and move in ready...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 Devine St have any available units?
115 Devine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.